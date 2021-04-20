UK Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer’s disastrous encounter with publican Rod Humphris – now a viral internet sensation – is a textbook case of how not to win friends and influence voters on the political campaign trail.

Step One: On encountering an impassioned voter completely ignore his concerns, even when he tells you that up till now he has been a lifelong supporter of your party.

Step Two: Just to make sure that everyone knows how little you care for utter nobodies like this silly man with his inconvenient views, get your campaign staff to film you immediately afterwards delivering an off-the-cuff speechette stressing your contempt and indifference.

Step Three: Step aside and leave the guy to the tender cares of your overzealous security staff…

Politicians are supposed to serve the public, not ignore, belittle or abuse them. Starmer’s disgraceful performance in The Raven pub in Bath on Monday is now all over social media and, with any luck, will be the death of his political career.

The landlord of The Raven pub in Bath has kicked out Sir Keir Starmer during the Labour leader's walkabout in the city pic.twitter.com/7byQt2bFqW — PA Media (@PA) April 19, 2021

What’s so great about this episode – apart from the simple joy it affords of being able to watch, over and over again, a pro-lockdown politician getting chucked out of a pub that he supported being closed for months – is that it offers a rare glimpse of Starmer showing his true colours.

Like quite a few dangerous megalomaniacs these days — see also Jack Dorsey; Bill Gates; Sadiq Khan — Starmer has cultivated an air of innocuous blandness designed to lull the unwary into a false sense of security. He’s so boring, so seemingly moderate and reasonable that it’s easy to forget that he’s a leading member of the Trilateral Commission, the shadowy organisation pushing the technocratic Great Reset; and that at the height of the Black Lives Matter nonsense in London last year, he had himself photographed in his office ‘taking a knee’ (ew!) in homage to this nasty, neo-Marxist, race-baiting, divisive and destructive cause.

Starmer is a thoroughly unpleasant piece of work and it’s great to see him get his comeuppance. But then, the same could be said of almost every single one of the 650 MPs in parliament. Indeed, with the exception of Sir Charles Walker MP, I’m not sure I could name even one who has earned their parliamentary salary, let alone their hefty expenses and ring-fenced pension, in the last twelve months. Rather they are a bunch of cowards, lickspittles, timeservers, trimmers and fence-sitters who have betrayed their country and the electorate they are supposed to represent.

There really is no excuse for the way the once proud and free United Kingdom has been allowed to drift into tyranny in the last year. Sure, it may be that the government has been hijacked by a globalist cabal which has brainwashed the public with scary propaganda (not just on Chinese coronavirus but also on environmental issues), crushed the economy and millions of jobs, and turned Britain into a virtual prison camp. But our first line of defence against this craziness ought to have been the MPs in parliament: it’s their job to hold the government to account, to keep it honest, to represent the interests of their constituents (rather than, say, the interests of Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum).

And they just haven’t done their job. None of them. One or two have made noises but generally, they have been useless.

No industry has been more badly betrayed by these useless tossers than the hospitality business.

Since the first lockdown last year, pubs and bars have been closing at the rate of 21 a day. That’s thousands of businesses and livelihoods – and locals! – destroyed, possibly forever, as a direct result of government policy which every decent MP should have opposed.

But they didn’t oppose it. Most of them either voted with the government, or sat on their hands, or made a pathetic show of protest before surrendering.

None of these despicable scumbags deserves to be allowed into a pub — or restaurant for that matter — ever again.

Landlords everywhere need to take a stand. Some, granted, may be unwilling to do so — either out of fear of offending Big Brother or because, in the case of Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s one-time local landlord they have been awarded multi-million pound government contracts supplying Covid equipment — but unless they act soon it will be too late.

Every MP in the country needs to know that there is a price to be paid for their pusillanimity. Whenever they walk into a pub or a restaurant they must be told: ‘You’re barred!’.