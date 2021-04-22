A “new patriotic alliance” which will see Brexit leaders Nigel Farage and Richard Tice with the Reform party back Laurence Fox’s Reclaim party candidacy against Sadiq Khan has been announced.

The electoral pact which will see the Reform — previously known as the Brexit Party — back Laurence Fox’s London mayoral candidacy in return for Fox backing the Reform Party’s London Assembly candidates in May’s votes was announced in London’s Hyde Park on Thursday morning.

The announcement came just hours after Breitbart London’s exclusive interview with Mr Fox where he summarised his policy platform as: “Don’t tell me what to do. Fuck off.”

Smoking a hand-rolled cigarette and wearing a cravat, Fox spoke to a group of supporters and journalists in the park and remarked: “It is a great honour for me to announce an electoral pact for May between the Reform and Reclaim parties. It is Your London, Reclaim it and Reform it.”

FOX & TICE: Delighted to announce that ⁦@reformparty_uk⁩ and ⁦@thereclaimparty⁩ have formed pact: we are endorsing Laurence for Mayor and Laurence is endorsing our candidates for the London Assembly on May 6th pic.twitter.com/iChBXncw2i — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) April 22, 2021

Richard Tice, who was once described as Nigel Farage’s ‘CEO’ of the Brexit Party and who now leads its successor Reform UK after Mr Farage stepped back from frontline politics, joked that the alliance was like a The Fox and Tice pub — a riff on traditional English bar names — free of coronavirus rules.

He said on Thursday morning: “It is wonderful to have this pact with Laurence. The word ‘freedom’ is so important, it is so precious and yet so vulnerable… we have taken it for granted. And the truth is, Londoners, we have lost so many of our freedoms, and we want them back. Freedom from the tyranny of lockdown, free from the musty masks that harm our children.

“Free to open our businesses, restaurants, pubs… We want our freedoms back from the knife crime scourge that has surged under Sadiq. We are here in Hyde Park, we want to be free to have a party here… free to have a hug.

“We have lost these freedoms and we want them back, and that is why this pact is so important… together, we can get our freedoms back.”

Brexit leader Nigel Farage threw his weight behind the alliance in a press release seen by Breitbart London:

It feels highly appropriate that on the eve of St George’s Day, a new patriotic alliance between Reform UK and the Reclaim Party is being announced.

As the aims and objectives of the two men are so similar, this is the grown-up thing to do and I support it.