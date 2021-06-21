The BBC has barred white people from applying for a trainee position in Glasgow, in the latest example of anti-white discrimination from Britain’s publicly-funded broadcaster.

A job advert posted by Creative Access — a firm that seeks to increase minority representation in the media and the arts — said that the BBC’s Science Unit in Glasgow was seeking applicants for a one-year, £17,810 per year trainee production management assistant position.

Creative Access said the position was “only open to black, Asian and ethnically diverse candidates,” according to the Mail on Sunday.

The digital campaign manager for the Taxpayers’ Alliance, Joe Ventre said: “BBC bosses shouldn’t be supporting race-based recruiting with taxpayers’ money. Taking an approach like this further undermines confidence in the Corporation and their use of licence fee payers’ cash.”

While positive discrimination was made illegal under the Equality Act of 2010, there is a loophole for ‘positive action’ to discriminate on the basis of race or gender for trainee and internship roles within companies.

The cooperation between the BBC and Creative Access in prohibiting white applicants has been longstanding, with Breitbart London reporting in 2016 that the firm advertised for four positions for the public broadcaster for “Black, Asian and non-white minority ethnic backgrounds”.

White Candidates Banned from Applying for Job at BBC, Where Ethnic Minorities Already Over-Represented https://t.co/EZ09LlB37r — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 22, 2017

A spokesman for the BBC said: “The BBC is a welcoming, inclusive organisation committed to representing and reflecting our audiences.

We support a scheme organised by Creative Access, an independent organisation dedicated to increasing diversity in the creative industries, which provides development roles, fully in line with the Equality Act.”

In February, the BBC announced their Diversity And Inclusion Plan for 2021-23, which committed to working towards implementing race and gender quotas in its workforce. The plan called for women to comprise fifty per cent of positions, 20 per cent for black and other ethnic minorities, and twelve per cent for disabled people.

The recently installed director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie said at the time: “We must – from top to bottom – represent the audiences we serve. We have made some big improvements, but we want and need to go further.

“This plan will ensure we are modern, progressive, welcoming organisation where our staff are supported to deliver outstanding creative work and background is no barrier.

“Having the right mix of people, ideas and experiences at the BBC will mean we continue to provide world-class content for everybody.”

The BBC’s main rival, ITV, has also been found to have employed similar anti-white hiring schemes for its former flagship political discussion programme, Peston on Sunday.

The British government itself has also supported Creative Access, providing £4 million in taxpayer money to the firm in 2014, to fund training for “traditionally underrepresented employees and freelancers working in the creative industries including black, Asian and minority ethnic groups”.

