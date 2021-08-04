A Muslim man in French gendarmes’ custody for threats has been sentenced for further threatening police and vowing to kill “disbelievers.”

The 37-year-old Muslim man was sentenced to a year in prison after making death threats toward French gendarmes in Chambly in early July of this year, after he had already been arrested for sending death threats to his ex-wife on social media.

Morad A. had directly threatened officers on July 2nd after becoming angered that he was being kept in custody and told the Beauvais court, “As soon as I go crazy, I don’t think about anything,” newspaper Le Parisien reports.

The 37-year-old then began threatening the officers and their families, saying: “Nothing to give a fuck about this life, I am ready to go to kill these disbelievers.”

He added: “You will see what a real Muslim is. I’m going to smoke you, put explosives on you.”

According to one of the officers, the Muslim man continued his shouting along with references to the Qu’ran.

“This is the first time in 10 years of my career that I have encountered such a surge of hatred,” the officer said, adding: “He knocked so hard against the cell door that we were afraid that it would give way.”

The court later found the man guilty of issuing threats toward the officers as well as for giving an apology for terrorism.

Islamic radicalism remains a major issue in France despite attempts to tackle issues around political Islam by French president Emmanuel Macron.

While France has not seen a major terrorist attack so far this year, it did see a knife attack involving a 36-year-old Tunisian migrant in April. The migrant stabbed a female police officer to death before being shot by other officers.

Another attack involving several teenagers of Chechen heritage was reportedly foiled in May.

The three involved, aged 16 to 18, were said to have been plotting a terrorist attack in Strasbourg, the site of a terrorist attack in December of 2018. This saw terrorist Cherif Chekatt murder three and injure 13 others at a Christmas market before he was shot dead by police.

