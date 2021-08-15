A paedophile who sexually assaulted a pre-teen girl in Manchester has been spared prison by a judge who praised his “strong academic capabilities” and “prospect of a bright and successful future”.

Mahdi Alishieshi, now 20, admitted to molesting a “particularly vulnerable” aged just 11 or 12, kissing her and touching her over and underneath her clothes, according to a LeedsLive court report.

In police interviews initiated after the girl’s diary entries about the abuse were discovered, Alishieshi claimed the touching has been accidental, and indeed that “I wouldn’t be looking when I was touching her” — although he did confess to being sexually aroused during the assaults.

“This wasn’t accidental touching, this was a sexually motivated incident,” judge Abigail Hudson conceded at Manchester Crown Court, adding that “You need to look deep within yourself and acknowledge that and move on from there.”

Nevertheless, and despite confirming that Alishieshi’s victim was “a particularly vulnerable young person, in that she is somewhat disturbed and troubled,” the judge adopted a soft-touch approach, saying: “I don’t doubt for a moment you were confused by your feelings” and “I have no doubt you are making significant progress in getting your life back on track.”

The judge went on to assert that, while the paedophile was 17 at the time of the abuse, “very nearly an adult” and someone who “should have known better”, he had “demonstrated significant remorse”.

She would also, somewhat incredibly, praise his “strong academic capabilities” at university and “prospect of a bright and successful future”, ultimately deciding to impose no prison sentence whatsoever for the three counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13-years-old to which he pleaded guilty.

Instead, she gifted the paedophile a so-called community order, which will involve completing a programme for sexual offenders, a 45-day “rehabilitation activity” requirement, performing just 100 hours of unpaid work, and signing the sex offenders’ register — for only five years.

