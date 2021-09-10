Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Claims Queen Supports BLM

The Queen’s personal representative in Greater London has claimed that the Royal Family support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sir Kenneth Olisa, the first black Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, was asked if the Royals support BLM by Channel 4 News and, according to The Telegraph, responded that “The answer is easily yes”.

“I have discussed with the Royal household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident,” Sir Kenneth told the broadcaster, adding: “It’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They [the Royal family] care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values.”

Lords-Lieutenant, who were once responsible for raising the militia in their lieutenancy area, sometimes referred to as a ceremonial county, hold a position of civic honour as the Queen’s local representative, and are, like the monarch herself, generally expected to remain above the political fray while acting in that capacity, regardless of their previous background.

Sir Kenneth’s claim that BLM has Royal backing comes against the backdrop of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband having given up their public duties to make money in America and appearing to accuse senior royals of harbouring racist sentiments, at least in some cases — insinuations which the family has disputed.

The Lord-Lieutenant’s claim will not be without controversy, however, as the BLM movement and the BLM UK organisation are regarded by critics not as simple equality advocates but as a far-left and sometimes militant bloc motivated by Marxist ideology and explicitly political objectives such as defunding the police and “freeing” Palestine from Israel.

“[M]y argument here isn’t against equality of opportunity,” explained Brexit champion and prominent BLM critic Nigel Farage in June 2020, after BLM supporters had staged multiple lockdown-breaking demonstrations and toppled and defaced multiple monuments, including the Cenotaph war memorial and Sir Winston Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square.

“It’s not to say there aren’t still things in society that aren’t perfectly fair — but it is to say this, and to say it very, very clearly: this Black Lives Matter movement is a dangerous, Marxist organisation, hell-bent on anarchy, and we need to wake up, get some facts into our heads, and understand what it is we’re fighting,” he said.

