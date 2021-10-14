Paedophile policeman Farooq Ahmed has been dismissed from the Greater Manchester Police force following his conviction for multiple child sex offences.

38-year-old Ahmed, who formerly covered the Tameside area for the English police force, was convicted of “three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 [and] as one count of making an indecent image of a child” between 2016 and 2018 at Minshull Street Crown Court last December, according to an official police statment.

Ahmed received a short two-year prison sentence for his crimes in January, buttressed by a so-called Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will prevent him from engaging in certain activities — at least in theory — for five years, and inclusion on the Sex Offenders Register — for just ten years.

This month, Greater Manchester Police has finally dismissed Ahmed from the force, having concluded what some would argue is a rather belated public misconduct hearing.

“I’m appalled by this disgusting abuse of a young girl and I am pleased that justice has been served which was a result of a robust and thorough criminal investigation undertaken by detectives from GMP’s Oldham CID [Criminal Investigation Department],” commented Chief Constable Stephen Watson for Greater Manchester Police, as if a two-year term for child sexual abuse really was tough justice.

“I expect our officers to uphold the highest standards of conduct with public safety being their main priority. Ahmed fell well below these standards when he committed these unforgivable offences and his actions do not represent what I expect of an officer of the Greater Manchester Police,” the police chief’s statement adds, somewhat woodenly.

In reality, it is unlikely that Ahmed will serve even two years behind bars, as criminals in Britain given non-“life” sentences — which are also misleading, with the average time served before parole only standing at around 16.5 years — are almost always released at the halfway or two-thirds point of their term, often automatically, to serve the rest of their supposedly “custodial” sentence “on licence in the community”, i.e. free with some conditions.

Greater Manchester Police says Ahmed “was suspended from his duties following being charged with the offences”, but it is not clear whether or not he continued to be paid while on suspension, or whether he will now lose pension benefits and other financial boons accrued as a result of his employment by the force.

GMP is yet to reply to requests from Breitbart London for clarification.

