UK Conversion Therapy Ban Delayed After Widespread Criticism

A proposed ban on conversion therapy in the United Kingdom has been delayed after widespread criticism from religious and medical professionals.

The government has extended the consultation period regarding the proposed ban on conversion therapy by eight weeks, after widespread criticism that the bill could impede the teaching of religious faith and the work of medical professionals.

According to a post on an official government website, the reason for the extension is “to ensure anyone who has not yet responded” to the request for consultation “has the opportunity to do so”.

However, according to The Telegraph, officials simply had not anticipated how “sensitive and complex” issues surrounding the ban are, being “shocked” by some of the responses.

It is feared that any potential ban on conversion therapy, which is aimed at preventing attempts to change someone’s sexuality or gender identity through speech or action, will criminalise the teaching of certain religious beliefs in the United Kingdom.

“It shouldn’t be illegal for Christians to teach their faith, or for people to pray for their friends,” argues the Christian Institute. “But that’s clearly what the campaigners want.”

Former government LGBT advisor Jayne Ozanne has insisted that “gentle non-coercive prayer” should be included in UK legislation banning "conversion therapy" https://t.co/vzRUVKdfRN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 18, 2021

It is also feared that the law may interfere with medical professionals dealing with children who may be experiencing gender dysphoria, legally preventing them from doing anything but affirming that a child is transgender.

In turn, it is feared that this change will lead to an increase in the number of young people undergoing irreversible medical treatment.

“If the Government unintentionally bans any therapy which falls short of affirmation of transitioning, it may lead to more suffering, especially when studies show that the vast majority of children with gender dysphoria will eventually settle into their biological sex and bodies,” said James Esses, the co-founder of Thoughtful Therapist, which raised concerns over the proposed ban.

Esses welcomed the decision to extend the consultation, saying that the law deserves “due care and attention”.

Despite the delay over the long list of concerns, according to the government webpage, ministers remain “determined to stamp out conversion therapy”.

Whistleblower: Girls Deemed ‘Transgender’ by UK Health Service for Not Liking ‘Pink Ribbons and Dollies’ https://t.co/SwV5CGuIZn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 25, 2021

As the Conservative party battles with banning gay and transgender conversion therapy, other concerns have been raised regarding how trans ideology is impacting medical care for children.

Dr David Bell, a former governor at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, has previously claimed that girls who exhibit behaviour such as not liking pink ribbons and dollies are being treated as transgender by the National Health Service.

He also claims that the zealous nature with which the health service designates patients as trans is putting children on track for invasive surgeries with “virtually no psychological scrutiny at all”.

Trans Children Suffered Severe Injuries as a Result of Puberty Blockers in Swedish Hospital: Report https://t.co/Bh75LHRMMU — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 27, 2021