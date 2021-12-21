‘Stop Crying’: Babies Physically Abused by Childcarer in Nursery – Claim

A 36-year-old childcarer has been filmed on multiple occasions allegedly abusing different babies in a South West England nursery.

The UK’s Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) has ordered that a nursery in Gloucestershire should close after multiple videos emerged of babies being abused by a member of its staff.

In one video, the unnamed childcarer can be seen forcefully pushing two teddy bear toys into the face of a screaming six-month-old baby’s face, while saying: “you don’t like it, so stop [crying],” The Sun reported.

Other videos show the childminder roughly manhandling other babies and blowing hard in the faces of others saying “When you scream. I blow”.

Gloucestershire Police had reportedly been sent the clips of the abuse last year, yet only recently chose to take action by “seeking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service” after the story was made public, the newspaper claimed.

Speaking to Breitbart London, Billy Howarth, the founder of Parents Against Grooming UK, an anti-abuse, pro-children’s rights group based in Rochdale, labelled the videos “outrageous, but not surprising,” due to Britain’s “abysmal” child services.

Mr Howarth said police should investigate the videos and bring charges if necessary, as well as for children’s services to undergo a “top-down reform,” particularly in the “recruitment process of anyone working with children”.

The anti-grooming campaigner criticised Gloucestershire Police over their decision to “withhold evidence, preventing a conviction” and suggested that the police should “be held to account” because of their lack of action and “failure to safeguard other children”.

Commenting on the UK as a whole, Mr Howarth raised concerns about how crimes against children are at a “record high,” whilst “conviction for offences against children are at an all-time low,” saying that change is needed “quickly”.

According to government statistics, there was a 19 per cent rise in serious child harm cases reported by local councils in England during the 2020-2021 recording period, as well as a 19 per cent increase in child deaths relating to abuse.

There have been two high profile child abuse cases in December of this year, alone, six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and 16-month-old baby Star Hobson. In both instances, the children were beaten to death after suffering abuse, with Arthur being killed by his parents and baby Star by his mother’s lesbian lover.

Concerns were raised to social services about the welfare of Arthur and baby Star, however, in both cases social workers failed to take action to protect the children.