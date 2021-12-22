The Archbishop of Canterbury has pushed Christian theology to the very limit by claiming that Jesus would have wanted everyone to get vaccinated.

Justin Welby, an Eton-educated former oil executive, now unaccountably Britain’s most senior churchman, was speaking in response to an obviously planted question by ITN News.

As Breitbart London notes:

The Most Reverend Justin Welby, the top bishop in the Church of England, said that getting vaccinated is a “moral issue” which should supersede personal desires or rights. “It’s not about me and my rights to choose, it’s about how I love my neighbour. Vaccination reduces my chances — doesn’t eliminate — but it reduces my chances of getting ill and reducing my chances of getting ill, reduces my chances of infecting others,” Welby told ITV news on Tuesday evening. “It’s very simple, so I would say yes, to love one another as Jesus said, get vaccinated, get boosted,” he added.

The Archbishop is just the latest in a long-line of celebrity commentators – ranging from footballer Alan Shearer to raddled pantomime dames Sir Elton John and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – who have been wheeled out to promote the Big Government/Big Pharma campaign to get everyone vaccinated.

But it appears that the Archbishop’s attempts to invoke divine authority in support of this agenda have gone down like a cup of cold sick with the faithful and the unfaithful alike.

The response to the Archbishop’s remarks has been overwhelmingly negative.

Here is a sample of the best-rated responses in the Mail:

Get out of the church you woke infiltrator. Shame on him. This is no man of God, but One of satans little helpers. I have no obligation to love my neighbour. And no obligation to listen to the opinions of a commie that believes men are entitled to be in the same toilets, sports teams and prisons as young girls. This Archbishop is incredibly divisive. I am triple vaccinated but I know a few unvaccinated people who have thought it through very carefully and can explain why. They absolutely are not immoral. This is the problem with the judgmental, cancel culture society in which we live today. The A of C really isn’t helping. Im fully vaccinated but I dont see why anyone should have to be preached at by this ghastly charlatan who is ruining his church. Wow! They are grasping at every straw they can find in this coercion campaign aren’t they?! Um,,,still NO!

Does anyone support the Archbishop of Canterbury’s comments? Does anybody care? Even vaccinated members of the public are starting to grow heartily sick of the relentless campaign by the authorities to push the vaccine. It also suggests how even more heartily sick the public has grown of the utterly tone-deaf, grotesquely woke, Establishment creature that is Justin Welby…