Scottish football fans held a banner reading “Fuck off SNP!” in response to the hard-left Scottish National Party’s (SNP) new coronavirus restrictions on the number of football fans allowed to attend games.

At a Scottish League football match on Wednesday, Celtic fans held a banner that read: “Open your homes for COP 26. But closed doors for fans. Fuck off SNP!”.

The banner was held up in the stands at St Mirren Park in Paisley Scotland, in a match between Celtic and St Mirren on the 22nd of December, the Herald Scotland reported.

The crude banner was brandished in response to new rules introduced by the SNP, the leftist-separatist governing party of Scotland, which limited the size of football (soccer) crowds to 500 from the 26th of December for “up to three weeks”.

The rules will likely to have a devastating effect on football clubs and fans alike, as most professional Scottish football stadiums have the capacity to hold tens of thousands of people.

The banner highlighted the apparent hypocrisy of Scotland hosting the United Nations climate change conference, COP 26, in Glasgow from the 31st of October to the 12th of November 2021.

It is estimated by the UN that 39,509 people attended COP 26, with most attendees — except those from red listed countries — being exempt from most Covid restrictions, including health passport requirements, despite being mandated for the Scottish people.

🚨ὄ | NEW: A banner held up at the Football last night in Scotland – following Sturgeon’s decision to introduce massive restrictions on fans pic.twitter.com/Qko4UIVyCD — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) December 23, 2021

It is notable to see Celtic fans, who support the predominantly Catholic, left-leaning and famously pro-Scottish nationalism football club, criticise the SNP, which typically best exemplifies the club’s dominant political ideology. The incident perhaps highlights that opposition to coronavirus restrictions is more complex than a simple left and right divide.

Alongside the 500 person cap on numbers at large events, the new restrictions introduced by the Scottish government include mandatory mask wearing in shops, bars, restaurants, cafes and nightclubs, with fines of up to £60 for those who don’t adhere.

Businesses are also now legally required to take preventative measures such as putting up protective screens and manage crowding within establishments and people have been advised to postpone work parties.

Citizens have also been urged to refrain from meeting up with individuals from more than three different households at any one time.

The slogan “Fuck off SNP!” comes as Britain is discovering it’s own “let’s go Brandon” chant targeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The call of “stand up if you hate Boris” rang out at the World Darts Championship in London earlier this week and Johnson was also the target of chants at a football match in England on Saturday, with attendees singing “Boris Johnson is a c**t“.