Migrant Arrested After Attempt to Shove Man Under Subway Train

A 25-year-old Tunisian migrant was arrested by police in Paris after allegedly shoving a man onto the tracks of the city’s metro before smashing various items while yelling “Allahu Akbar.”

The incident took place on Monday night at around midnight at the Gare-de-l’Est station and saw police alerted to the actions of a male as he was observed on CCTV breaking objects and shouting “Allahu Akbar” on the platform of the 5th line of the Paris subway, it is claimed.

When police arrived to arrest the Tunisian, another person came to them claiming that they had been pushed by the migrant onto the subway tracks a short time earlier, saying that the man had pushed them onto the tracks of line seven unprovoked and they were able to get back on the platform before a train arrived, Le Parisien reports.

After he was taken into custody, a psychiatrist examined the 25-year-old Tunisian and came to the finding that he was not completely mentally stable and was then transferred to a local psychiatric hospital.

Over the last several years, there have been several similar incidents involving migrants randomly pushing people onto train tracks, including fatal incidents.

In 2019, a 40-year-old Eritrean man pushed a mother and her eight-year-old child onto train tracks at Frankfurt’s main train station. While the mother was able to get onto the platform, her eight-year-old son was struck and killed by a high-speed ICE train.

The 40-year-old was said to have had a history of mental health issues and came originally as `an asylum seeker to Switzerland in 2006 and had undergone psychiatric treatment earlier that year in 2019.

A year later in the German city of Waghäusel, two Syrian migrants were arrested by police after they allegedly pushed a 54-year-old German man in front of an oncoming train.

The two men, brothers in their 20s, assaulted the man before pushing him in front of the train, which hit the victim, causing serious injuries.

