Italy Bans Unvaccinated From All Public Transport Under New Rules

The Italian government has moved to ban unvaccinated people from public transport, outdoor dining, sports centres and more until at least March 31st of this year.

The Italian government is imposing further restrictions on the unvaccinated this week, requiring the country’s “Super Green Pass” health passport for access to public transit, which is only eligible to those fully vaccinated or those recovered from the Wuhan coronavirus, compared to the regular Green Pass which allows unvaccinated people to qualify temporarily by presenting a negative coronavirus test.

Local and regional buses, subways, trains and trams all required the Super Green Pass as of Monday, January 10th and will require the health pass until at least March 31st under the new government restrictions and passengers will require FFP2 masks to be worn as well, Il Giornale reports.

Italy has made vaccination against the Chinese coronavirus mandatory for over-50s in the country, as well as banning the unvaccinated from various workplaces https://t.co/saONJanSCe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 6, 2022

Italians will also be required to present the Super Green Pass for outdoor dining at restaurants and bars, for gyms, swimming pools and recreational centres for both indoor and outdoor activities.

Those looking to book a hotel in Italy will also be required to have the Super Green Pass and all festivals, fairs, amusement parks, casinos, and sporting events. Theatres, cinemas, museums, libraries and other venues will also require the pas and eating and drinking inside cultural venues is banned.

The move comes just around a month after Italy introduced health pass restrictions on public transit and threatened fined of between €600 (£511/$679) to €1000 (£851/$1,133) to those who could not produce the original Green Pass, which allowed unvaccinated people to produce a negative coronavirus test.

The Super Green Pass itself was only introduced in November and was originally rolled out for a select number of activities and venues such as indoor dining,s sports and other activities deemed to be a higher risk to transit the Wuhan coronavirus.

Last week, Italy also announced that all residents over the age of 50 would be mandated to take the coronavirus vaccine and banned unvaccinated people from a variety of workplaces.

€1,000 Fine for Taking a Train While Unvaccinated and Untested in Italy https://t.co/JVVNpElUiM — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 2, 2021