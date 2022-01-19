J.K. Rowling: Trans-Activists Who Doxxed Author Will Not Be Prosecuted

Trans-Activists who reportedly doxxed J.K. Rowling and her family will not be prosecuted by Scottish police.

Three trans activists who staged a protest outside J.K. Rowling’s house will not be prosecuted, despite an image the group posted on social media reportedly revealing the property’s address.

Rowling, who has been critical of trans activism in the UK and beyond, had previously slammed the activists around the time of the incident, claiming the three involved “thought doxxing [Rowling] would intimidate [her] out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights”

According to a report by The Telegraph, Police Scotland confirmed on Monday that no criminality had been established regarding the trio’s protest.

This is despite claims from the author that the three activists positioned themselves in such a way as to ensure the address was visible in an image of the event they posted online.

“My family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible,” Rowling wrote on social media at the time. “I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it.”

“I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out,” Rowling continued. “Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

J.K. Rowling Cancelled by UK School Amid Student Complaints over Transgender Viewshttps://t.co/z3cyQGs5dE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 4, 2022

The author also warned that a number of other women were suffering under “campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.”

“None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex,” she wrote.

Rowling has since been dumped by a number of events and organisations over how she views the transgender issue.

A school in England dropped the author’s name from one of their houses after students complained about the author’s stance, while an HBO special on Harry Potter effectively removed her from the shows proceedings, with the creator only getting around 30 seconds of airtime during the nearly two-hour production.

Even those involved in a version of the fictional sport of “Quidditch” are looking to abandon the author, with a number of organisations committing to changing their names in order to distance themselves from the sport’s creator.

Meanwhile, the British left-wing newspaper The Guardian shut down its online person of the year poll shortly after J.K. Rowling took the lead in it, leading to the globalist-leaning publication being ridiculed online.