According to statistics from the German federal government, the proportion of foreigners in sexual offence cases has increased substantially in the last two decades from 35 per cent in 2000 to 42.22 per cent in 2022.

The figures were made public by the government following a request from the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the German parliament and show that foreigners have gone from just over a third of suspects in sex offences, to nearly half of all suspects in just two decades.

The nationalities most represented among sexual offence suspecters are said to be Turks, Afghan nationals, and Syrians, the conservative German newspaper Junge Freiheit reports.

Statistics from the German Federal Statistical Office also show that between 2009 and 2020 the number of non-German rape suspects increased from 29.55 per cent to 41.18 per cent, while cases of sexual assault increased from 35 per cent to 50 per cent in two decades.

“The proportion of non-German suspects in crimes of a sexual nature, such as rape, is staggering. Women, in particular, could have been spared a great deal of suffering if the borders had not been open to everyone,” AfD co-chair Stephan Brandner said.

The release of the data comes after the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) released figures last summer on gang rapes in Germany, showing that as many as half of the suspects involved in gang rapes were non-Germans.

According to the statistics, many perpetrators of gang rapes came from countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Migration research must question how it can happen that a young girl becomes a victim of men who come from another cultural area. This has simply not happened so far,” woman’s rights activist Necla Kelek said last year, commenting on the statistics.

“Group rape is the worst thing that can happen to a woman. If society leaves them alone with this, the soul is almost wiped out,” Kelek added.

Prior reports, including a BKA report from 2019, have indicted that Germans were far more likely to be victims of crimes perpetrated by migrants than migrants were to be victims of crimes by Germans.

