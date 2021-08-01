An average of two women or girls is being gang-raped in Germany per day, with foreigners making up half of all perpetrators, according to data from the nation’s equivalent to the FBI.

Figures released by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Germany showed that in 2020, there were 704 instances of gang rape throughout the country. This is compared to 710 in 2019 and 649 in 2018.

The horrific statistics were revealed by the German daily tabloid Bild-Zeitung, who reported that half of all suspects in the gang-rape cases were not German citizens and that often the perpetrators came from Islamic countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

Afghani migrants were said to be particularly overrepresented in the gang-rape statistics. While migrants from Afghanistan only make up around 0.3 per cent of the population, they accounted for six per cent of all suspects in 2018. Most of the rapes occurred while the migrants were applying for asylum in the country.

It is unclear how many offences are accounted for by people born in Germany with familial roots overseas.

Criminologist Christian Pfeiffer said that there is “always the same basic pattern” among the perpetrators.

“Frustrated young men who don’t make it. They come from a culture of male dominance and live here in an outsider role,” he said.

“They notice that they have a hard time getting on with girls. They would not find a partner from their cultural area because only a few women have fled,” Pfeiffer suggested.

Women’s rights activist Necla Kelek said that how migration has contributed to rape should no longer be swept under the rug, saying: “Migration research must question how it can happen that a young girl becomes a victim of men who come from another cultural area. This has simply not happened so far.”

“Group rape is the worst thing that can happen to a woman. If society leaves them alone with this, the soul is almost wiped out,” Kelek said.

German MP Martin Reichardt of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said of the report: “This is Germany after 16 years of Christian Democratic Union rule. The real problems, especially those of imported crime, are played down and whoever names them is defamed.”

The report comes after a group of three migrants — two Syrians aged 18 and 20 and a 21-year-old Iraqi — were charged with committing gang rape against a 16-year-old girl in the Lower Saxony town of Leer.

The three suspects are reported to have lured the young girl into an apartment, where they beat and raped her repeatedly.

All three migrants are said to have come to Germany with their families during the first wave of the Migrant Crisis in 2015.

The scourge of gang-rape has become increasingly common since Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the doors of Europe to mass migration in 2015. The most infamous case, which was first brought to light outside of Germany by Breitbart London, was the mass sexual assaults on New Year’s Eve in 2015 when around 1,300 women and girls were victimised in the city of Cologne.

Merkel’s open borders policies have led to a massive demographic shift in Germany, with some 26 per cent of the population, or 21.2 million people, now classified as being of a “migrant background”.

By the year 2040, it is expected that at least one-third of the population of Germany will have foreign backgrounds, with major cities, such as Frankfurt, likely to see as much as 70 per cent of their population having a migration background.

Chancellor Merkel has defended her policy, saying last year that she would “make essentially the same decisions” when questioned if she regretted opening Europe’s doors to mass migration.

