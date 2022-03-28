LONDON (AP) – Russian forces have made no significant progress in the past 24 hours amid continuing supply problems and aggressive resistance from Ukrainian fighters, UK defence officials say.

Poor morale and a lack of momentum have compounded the problems facing Russian forces, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence briefing.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 28 March 2022. Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/0es6E3IrvO 🇺 #StandWithUkraine 🇺 pic.twitter.com/8mwwCmFtUE — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) March 28, 2022

Heavy fighting continues around Mariupol as Russian forces try to capture the port on the Sea of Azov, which connects to the Black Sea, the ministry said in a briefing posted on Twitter.

Earlier, the ministry said Russia was maintaining a blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, cutting off maritime trade with the country. The Russian navy is also launching “sporadic” missile strikes against targets in Ukraine, the ministry said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 28 March 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7lfm6YBINs 🇺 #StandWithUkraine 🇺 pic.twitter.com/RlINL4mY0l — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) March 28, 2022