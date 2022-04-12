A government minister in northern Britain is demanding that arguments against transgenderism be censored from the media, comparing criticism of the ideology to racism or antisemitism.

Minister Lorna Slater, a leftist member of Scotland’s devolved parliament, has been denounced for “radical extremism” over her position, the minister having also been a hardline backer of laws that would allow people to change their gender without a medical assessment.

In an interview with Scotland’s The Herald, the Green Party minister denounced what she called the “fictional notion of balance” in the trans debate, comparing those in opposition to liberal transgender policies to so-called “climate deniers”.

“We wouldn’t put balance on the question of racism or anti-Semitism, but we allow this fictional notion of balance when it comes to anti-trans [views],” the publication reports the minister as saying.

She went on to say that she found the “whole thing” “disgusting”, and that she did not care what “Daily Mail” readers thought on the matter.

The minister — who was born, raised and educated in Canada but now governs in Scotland– also accused those opposing the trans lobby in the UK of receiving funding from the United States.

“My understanding is that there’s money in this from certain right-wing American groups that’s been flooding into organisations in the UK,” she said.

While Slater seems content with dismissing a certain section of the electorate on the issue of transgenderism, others do not appear to share her view, with some denouncing the Green Party member for her statements.

“It is ironic that she likens women’s rights activists to antisemites, racists and climate- change deniers, when some might think her intemperate, incendiary, fact-free rant bears all the hallmarks of extremist bigotry as well as a denial of the fundamentals of biological science,” The Times reports For Women Scotland director Susan Smith as saying, who went on to accuse Slater of calling for “censorship and suppression of political opponents”

“Such bullying hectoring should concern any parliamentarian who wants an open, thorough examination of legislation,” she continued. “If Ms Slater wishes to continue to act as a political wrecking ball, she should resign her position.”

Meanwhile, Conservative Party MSP Brian Whittle called out Slater for what he described as “radical extremism”, saying that her colleagues should “surely” turf the minister from office over the comments.

“There should be no place in Government for this kind of radical extremism,” Whittle wrote online. “Surely she must be removed from post?”

“How many times is this SG minister going to get away with this kind of offence?” he also asked.

Another Scottish Conservative described the minister’s call for censorship “absurd”, while also claiming that Slater’s comparing of transgenderism sceptics with racists is “grossly offensive”.

“It’s outrageous and grossly offensive for Lorna Slater to compare women with legitimate concerns over their safety and rights with racists,” Meghan Gallacher MSP said in a post on social media. “The same goes for her absurd suggestion that those with misgivings should not be given a platform to voice their concerns.”

