Nigel Farage has told Breitbart News that he believes a coming economic crisis will expose the “globalist project” as having failed ordinary people.

The populist firebrand well known as ‘Mr Brexit’ made the comments during a Tuesday interview with Breitbart News’ Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily, also voicing confidence in the future prospects of French populist leader Marine Le Pen despite her loss to Emmanuel Macron during Sunday’s presidential election.

“They know that they’ve won this, but that their situation is precarious,” Farage said regarding Macron’s narrow win, criticising the incumbent president’s low energy “status quo” politics and supporters.

By contrast, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader said there was populist energy all across Europe, and that forthcoming hardship caused in part by globalist policies will expose “authoritarian”, globalist rule from the likes of Brussels as not being up to the task.

“I do genuinely think that the globalist project hasn’t delivered for people,” Farage told Marlow. “…and if — as I suspect — there is quite an unpleasant downturn coming, then I think this project really will be exposed.”

Nigel Farage was also keen to voice his criticism on the green agenda in Britain and beyond, saying that western powers were engaging in “enormous acts of self-harm” in their self-defeating attempts to get their carbon footprints down.

“Take the UK as an example,” Farage began. “[UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson will say: We’ve reduced CO2 emissions by 44 per cent since 1990, we’re leading the world. Hooray!”

“But… we now import 50 per cent of our gas — gas that could be created here — and we’ve exported jobs in steel manufacturing [and] in ship making,” he continued. “They’ve all gone to India, to China, to elsewhere.”

“Those goods then get manufactured in the far east under lower environmental standards than we would apply, and then the products get shipped back to us,” he then argued. “So the net CO2 output is in fact higher, but we’ve deluded ourselves that somehow we’re saving the world.”

Farage went on to focus significant criticism on Britain’s political leader Boris Johnson, who he claimed has become “a complete convert” to the green agenda, despite the fact that his Conservative Party government were not elected under such a ticket.

According to Farage, with many in the UK now seeing Johnson as a liar who has largely failed to get the channel migrant crisis under control, the Conservative party leader’s future is now looking quite grim.

“His premiership is in real trouble,” Farage said. “People don’t see him as being truthful.”

