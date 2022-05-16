BRUSSELS – Canada says it supports plans from Finland and Sweden to join NATO amid Russia´s war in Ukraine.

Melanie Joly, Canada´s minister of foreign affairs, spoke Monday in Brussels ahead of meeting with the European Union´s top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Joly said Canada is in favor of a “quick accession” for both countries. “Our goal is to be among the first countries to be able to ratify the accession of Sweden and Finland,” she said. That process in the past has taken eight months to a year.

Given the security crisis sparked by the war and the potential threat to Finland and Sweden, NATO countries are keen to move fast if the pair of nations officially apply, which they have not done yet.

Asked whether Canada would be in favor of Ukraine´s joining the military alliance, Joly said her country is in favor of an “open-door policy” but stopped short of endorsing such a move, which is unrealistic at this stage since it would require allies to intervene military in the war-torn country.