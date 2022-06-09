BRUSSELS (AP) – Senior members of the European Union’s parliament are urging EU leaders to make Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova official candidates for joining the 27-nation bloc.

Political group leaders in the European Parliament said Thursday that the EU “must be a reliable partner and a credible geopolitical actor that lives up to its principles and values by showing solidarity with those who stand up for the same ideals.”

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, is drafting an opinion on the membership requests of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. In recent years, the commission repeatedly expressed concern about corruption in Ukraine and the need for deep political and economic reforms.

The official opinion will be weighed by EU leaders at a June 23-24 summit in Brussels. Several leaders are wary of opening the door to Ukraine, although acquiring full membership would take the country many years.

The parliamentary group leaders say that giving Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status would mark “the start to a merit-based process” for joining. They also urged EU leaders “to work towards granting the same status to Georgia.”

