Pictures: Police Pose With ‘Fabuloso’ LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in Brighton

Dozens of police officers joined in the “fabuloso” LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in the woke English beach city of Brighton on Saturday.

Sussex Police, which is responsible for protecting the citizens in Brighton and Hove, marked the annual Pride Parade in the city by posing in rainbow colours to show their support for the left-wing movement.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex, Katy Bourne of the Conservative Party, was joined by Chief Constable Jo Shiner and Gavin Stephens, Chief Constable of Surrey Police, as well as approximately three dozen officers.

“Have a ‘fabuloso’ time at [Brighton Pride] and stay safe!” the police force wrote on social media.

The police were not alone among local officials to join in on the Pride festivities, with the local council itself marching in the parade and posting a picture on social media of members of the “Brighton & Hove LGBTQ Workers Forum”.

Local Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, also joined the parade, carrying a banner saying “all refugees welcome”.

The parade celebrated its belated 30th anniversary on Saturday, given that the march was cancelled the prior two years due to lockdown restrictions during the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

The event in Brighton, which is typically the largest such LGBTQ+ parade of the year in Britain, said that its purpose is “to promote tolerance, diversity, inclusion and education within our communities. We will work to eliminate all forms of discrimination against LGBTQ+ communities by celebrating and supporting LGBTQ+ lives.”

Last month, at the 50th Pride Parade in London, police officers from the supposedly politically neutral Metropolitan Police were filmed by Breitbart London posing for pictures and wearing rainbow badges.

The police officers were joined by members of other public institutions, such as the National Health Service (NHS), the London Fire Brigade, and servicemen of the armed forces, including the Coldstream Guard, the British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.

The LBGTQ+ event in the British capital also drew support from major corporations, including Coca-Cola, which apparently paid a drag queen to represent the sugary drinks company at the parade.

“All together now with Coca-Cola!” the drag queen beseeched the crowd.

Other corporations to sponsor floats or bands of people included Microsoft, Cisco, eBay, Marriott, and Tesco.

WATCH: Drag Queens for Coke – Woke Corporations Show Off LGBT Credentials at Pride Parade https://t.co/yGOKytDsq3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 4, 2022

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka