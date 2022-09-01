The Spanish army is urgently seeking to purchase winter clothing after depleting its own stock of uniforms due to sending large amounts of winter gear to Ukraine.

The Spanish Ministry of Defence announced it would be launching a new 5.8 million euro (£5 million/$5.8 million) contract to procure winter clothing due to running out of stocks. The announcement comes just a week after the ministry stated that it had shipped a large volume of cold weather clothing and gear to Ukraine.

The contract is said to involve a number of different kinds of winter clothing, including gloves, boots, fleece-lined sweaters, campaign uniforms, and jackets and trousers suited to extremely cold temperatures, the newspaper El Mundo reports.

According to the newspaper, the processing of the applications for the contract will begin in October but deliveries will likely last until the end of 2024. The shipment to Ukraine, meanwhile, is said to involve as many as 30,000 cold weather uniforms:,15,600 jackets, 15,000 cold weather garments and another thousand coats and other items.

‘I’m Helping’: Germany Donates Three 1970s-Era Tanks to Ukrainehttps://t.co/rEjXPh3Jsk — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 28, 2022

Spain has been criticised by Ukraine in recent weeks for not sending enough armaments to help the country fight the Russian military, which invaded earlier this year in February.

Ukrainian ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev called on the Spanish government to send more weapons to his country last month saying, “We continue to need more and more things.” The ambassador also held a meeting last month with the Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles just a day after Spain cancelled a shipment of Leopard tanks due to their “deplorable” condition.

The cancellation of the tank shipment came after Germany managed to deliver just three of its promised 1970s-era Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, despite promising to have already delivered 15 of the 30 tanks the country had initially stated it would send months prior.

According to reports, the delays were caused by a lack of ammunition for the tanks, which had been retired from active service in the German military over a decade ago.