Queen Spoke of ‘Final Partings’, ‘Passing the Baton’ in Last Christmas Message

The Queen spoke of “final partings” and “passing the baton” in what proved to be her final Christmas broadcast to the British people and Commonwealth in 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II, who had lost her husband of over seven decades, Prince Philip, earlier in the year, reminded viewers and listeners around the world that “life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings” in what has proved to be a poignant final Christmas address, with her own passing turning out to be less than a year away.

Speaking of her own loss that year, the monarch said she had “drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world… We felt his presence as we, like millions around the world, readied ourselves for Christmas.”

The Queen also spoke of her late husband’s “sense of passing the baton” — a message that likely holds strong meaning for her eldest son, who took over many of her official duties as her life drew to a close this year, including the State Opening of Parliament in May.

Now, he must step fully into his mother’s near-lifelong role, aged 73, as King Charles III.

