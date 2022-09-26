Conservative Giorgia Meloni Set to Become Italy’s First Female Prime Minister

The coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI) party won Italy’s election on Sunday, meaning the country’s first national-conservative government is set to take power. Additionally, the victory is set to make Meloni the first female prime minister in Italian history.

The coalition, known as Centro Destra, is an alliance between Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI), former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s League (Lega), and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italy.

“The coalition led by the Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni has a clear majority,” la Repubblica reported Sunday night.

Brothers of Italy is at over 26 percent, with the League at 9 percent, and Forza Italia at around eight percent, making the total come to just over 43 percent. Meloni’s conservative alliance also looks that it will now control both houses: the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s Democratic Party (Pd) — Meloni’s biggest opponent — came in at around 20 percent, with former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star Movement at 15 percent, and several other parties coming in at smaller percentages.

“Today we wrote history,” Meloni said in a social media post in the early hours of Monday morning in Italy.

“This victory is dedicated to all the militants, leaders, supporters and to every single person who – in recent years – has contributed to the realization of our dream.”

Non tradiremo la vostra fiducia. Siamo #pronti a risollevare l’Italia GRAZIE! 🇹 pic.twitter.com/DabIIuhORK — Giorgia Meloni 🇹 ن (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 26, 2022

“To those who, despite the difficulties and the most complex moments, have remained in their place, with conviction and generosity. But, above all, it is dedicated to those who believe and have always believed in us,” she added.

“We will not betray your trust. We are ready to revive Italy,” Meloni affirmed.

Meloni’s motto is “We defend God, country, and family.” She has also expressed her dedication to traditional family values, opposition to gender ideology and the LGBT lobby, as well as support for strong borders and an end to mass migration.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the party leaders in this conservative coalition are eurosceptics, if not open “Italeavers” — the Italian version of Brexiteers — with even the comparatively center-right Berlusconi having hardened his stance on the EU after senior officials, in his view, successfully conspired to have him ousted as Prime Minister in 2011.

With Meloni’s victory, Italy is now expected to join the few European countries that have conservative governance at this time, such as Hungary and Poland.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.