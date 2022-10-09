Members of the public lost patience with ‘Just Stop Oil’ climate change activists blocking traffic in London, dragging them bodily from the road in the absence of police action.

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion splinter group Just Stop Oil, who have previously blockaded oil depots and glued themselves to historic paintings, had sprawled themselves across the road to prevent ordinary commuters from travelling in London as part of what they have described as an ongoing “occuptation” of the capital until their demands that no new oil or gas extraction licences be granted are met.

Police have often failed to act swiftly during such actions, with members of the public angered at seeing law enforcement protect protesters or even actively assist them in accessing and blocking major highways in the past.

Similar feelings were expressed in videos uploaded to social media by Just Stop Oil themselves, showcasing exasperated workers physically removing activists from the road so they could get on with their days.

Yesterday, a group of Just Stop Oil supporters remained resolutely nonviolent when confronted by the understandably frustrated members of the public. One supporter required emergency medical treatment due to having been removed from the road by a member of the public. pic.twitter.com/H5ypjdibiD — Just Stop Oil ⚖️Ὀ (@JustStop_Oil) October 9, 2022

“They’re imposing their will on others, this is not how it should be,” cries one incensed driver.

“Where’s the police? What are we paying our taxes for… to have our lives inconvenienced by these idiots?” he demands. “Time to stand up for what’s right… get these people out the road!”

“Come on, rise up, 90 per cent of people disagree with this, let’s stop putting up with this crap,” he says, leading fellow citizens in dragging the eco-extremists aside so vehicles can pass.

In another video, a member of the public can be seen removing the group’s banners, then quipping “I’m a really big fan of oil” at them.

Just Stop Oil claim that one of their activists “required emergency medical treatment due to having been removed from the road by a member of the public,” and insisted that they will continue to show up at Downing Stree at 11 a.m. to disrupt Westminster every day until “the Government makes a statement that it will halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.”

