EU Worried About Risk of Weapons Smuggling From Ukraine War

KYIV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 13: Enlistees receive military training both virtual and in an interactive environment before they are sent to the frontline as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 13, 2022. Volunteers practice firing with AK-47 infantry rifle and RPG-7 anti-tank gun. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency …
Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Chris Tomlinson

European Commissioner Ylva Johansson has outlined the European Union’s plan to stop the flow of arms from the Ukrainian conflict from ending up in the hands of criminals in member states.

Johansson, whops serves as EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, said the EU was better prepared to combat illegal arms trafficking than in previous years when weapons had been smuggled out of the former Yugoslav states and ended up in the hands of criminals across the continent.

According to Johansson the risk of weapons coming into the EU is high and said, “At the moment, the weapons are being used to defend themselves against the Russian invasion. But one day this war will be over and we have learned that weapons can be lost long after a war has ended,” Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

According to Johansson, the EU has already set up a “security hub” in Moldova, which borders Ukraine, in order to tackle possible weapons smuggling through the country and is staffed with members of the European police agency Europol and the border agency Frontex.

“Moldova has a long border with Ukraine, much of which is controlled by the Russians through Transnistria. It is important that we are there and strengthen together with Moldova,” Johanssen said.

“I think we have a pretty good chance of getting a different development than we had after the wars in the former Yugoslavia. We have completely different muscles today,” she added.

Concerns over arms being smuggled from the Ukraine conflict into the European Union have been raised for months, with a report from May claiming that weapons were already being sold on encrypted messaging apps but it was not clear whether it was Ukrainian or Russian nationals selling the weapons.

Among the weapons allegedly on offer were Soviet-era AK-47 rifles, American-made rifles such as the M4 and the M16 as well as weapons originating from other NATO countries.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com.

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.