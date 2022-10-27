A climate extremist glued his own head to the famous Girl with a Pearl Earring painting in the Netherlands in the latest attack on a work of art by climate extremists.

The incident took place at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Hague on Thursday as members of the Just Stop Oil group entered the museum and approached “The Girl with a Pearl Earring” by 17th century painter Johannes Vermeer, with one of the activists glueing his head to the glass in front of the painting.

“Around 2 p.m., two people stuck to the earring of Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring,” the museum said in a statement following the incident, French newspaper Le Parisien reports.

“One person stuck his head to the painting, which was protected by glass, and the other person stuck his hand to the wall where the painting is hung. A third person threw an unknown substance on the painting,” the museum said and continued, “Our experts immediately inspected the painting. Fortunately, it was not damaged.”

The museum added that the painting would be displayed again as soon as possible, while those involved were arrested by police shortly after the attack on the painting.

Last week it was revealed that the Just Stop Oil group, which has been behind a number of attacks on different pieces of artwork including Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in London earlier this month, is being funded by wealthy backers including heiress Aileen Getty, the granddaughter of J Paul Getty, an oil tycoon who was once the world’s richest man.

Along with attacks on works of art, the climate extremist group attacked a building housing several conservative-leaning think tanks earlier this week in London, spraying the building with paint.

Former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage commented on the incident saying, “This is total lawlessness,” and added, “Eco-terrorism will be next unless we get tough on these muppets.”

