A man has reportedly killed himself after throwing three petrol bombs at a Border Force facility in the United Kingdom.

The unnamed man, described as being “white” by a photographer, is said to have attacked a newly-minted Border Force facility in Dover with petrol bombs on Sunday.

The facility is said to be one of the main locations where migrants are initially processed after landing in Britain, although so far there is no known motive for the attack.

According to a report by a photographer working for the news agency Reuters, the individual is said to have driven up to the Border Force facility used for processing migrants in a SEAT sports utility vehicle.

The individual is then said to have thrown three petrol bombs, which were reportedly attached to fireworks, at the compound, one of which failed to go off.

He is then said to have driven to a nearby petrol station, where he fastened a makeshift noose to a metal pole.

Putting the other end of the noose around his neck, the man is said to have killed himself by driving off.

Police have reportedly arrived on the scene and have cordoned off the area.

BREAKING – Reuters photographer reports seeing a vehicle driving past the migrant processing centre in Dover and throwing lit canisters, before the driver headed to a nearby petrol station and killed himself. pic.twitter.com/bRt5XfKjxF — Mark White (@markwhiteTV) October 30, 2022

According to a report by GB News on the incident, the attacker is said to have targeted the processing centre at Dover harbour, which is described as being “the main facility” where English Channel boat migrants are initially processed before being sent to larger compounds further inland.

Meanwhile, video footage posted by GB News journalist Mark White of the scene appears to show a fire outside the facility, which was subsequently put out by a number of individuals with extinguishers.

A spokesman for Britain’s Home Office said the ministry is “aware of an incident”, but that it “would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage” for some reason.

With the Home Office failing on all fronts (policing, boat migrants, migrant hotels, deportations…) and now coming up with ideas like this, is it time to just abolish it? https://t.co/guURXLD8Kj — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 30, 2022

