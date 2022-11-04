A “transgender” individual reportedly made history in court on Wednesday by being sentenced for crimes committed both as a man and as a woman on the same day.

According to The Telegraph, the individual who now currently goes by the name Alannah Morgan was sentenced to a three-month Restriction of Liberty Order for offences committed over the last 18 months.

While some of these offences were committed during a period when Morgan went by “Alannah”, others occurred at a time when the individual went by the name “Alan”.

Reporting on the “transgender” individual’s sentencing in Dundee Sheriff Court, Scotland, the publication describes Morgan as having been sentenced for a variety of public order offences.

Some of these offences allegedly included Morgan “causing distress by urinating in public”, “shouting incoherently and indiscriminately throwing slices of pizza around the street”, “exposing his buttocks” as well as “pulling down his trousers to expose his genitals”.

Morgan also admitted to being in possession of a knife in relation to one complaint.

In regard to sentencing, Jane Caird, who was defending Morgan, said that her client was “extremely fearful” of being sentenced to prison, imploring the judge that — while her client had been deemed unsuitable for taking part in community service due to health issues — that alternatives to a jail term should be considered.

“I’m asking the court to deal with it without sending my client to custody,” the defence said. “She is extremely fearful of that and feels it would put her 10 steps backwards.”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael appeared to heed the request, noting that while Morgan’s offences “would be worthy of a prison sentence”, he felt “obliged to look at alternatives”.

The Sheriff subsequently placed Morgan on a tag for three months, while also ordering the individual to remain indoors between 7pm and 7am each day.

