The number of lobbyists from fossil fuel companies attending the United Nations COP27 climate change conference has increased by 25 per cent over last year, representing the second largest delegation to the meeting, only behind the oil rich United Arab Emirates.

A record 636 fossil fuel lobbyists have been registered at the COP27 climate conference in the Egyptian coastal resort city of Sharm El Sheikh this week, an increase of 25 per cent over last year’s meeting in Glasgow, according to the Global Witness NGO.

Despite the conference being held in Africa, the number of fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber the delegations sent by any nation from the continent and only ranks behind the UAE at 1,070, however, 70 of those are also classified as lobbyists for the fossil fuel industry. A total of 29 countries attending the summit count such lobbyists among their ranks, with Russia following the UAE for second most at 33.

The revelation has been characterised as another act of hypocrisy from the globalist meeting, with some demanding that the UN exclude the firms in the future.

Phillip Jakpor of Public Participation Africa said: “There’s been a lot of lip service paid to this being the so-called African COP, but how are you going to address the dire climate impacts on the continent, when the fossil fuel delegation is larger than that of any African country?

“More than 450 organisations around the world are calling on world governments to do what they should have done from day one. It’s time to kick Big Polluters out! No more writing the rules or bankrolling the climate talks.”

The climate conference, as others before, has been beset with accusations of double standards from the start, with thousands of leaders, diplomats, and lobbyists flying from around the world on private and other jets.

If any doubt was still present that the globalist overlords at the conference had any intention of abiding the climate regulations they plan on pushing on the public, it was undermined by reports that attendees were so cold inside the air-conditioned complex in Egypt that some resorted to wearing scarves. Meanwhile, energy-strapped countries such as Germany and Italy had been telling their citizens to ration their use of air conditioners during the summer months.

It was also revealed that those in attendance for the UN-backed meeting were being offered gourmet meals laden with meat, fish, and diary products, while the UN advocates for the world to switch to supposedly more ‘sustainable’ diets consisting of bug and other unconventional proteins.

Ironically, the fossil fuel industry as a whole has been a leading force in pushing the green agenda. Though it is unclear as to how many universities are accepting cash for climate research, as many do not publish their financial backers, it was reported last year that Imperial College London, Cambridge, and Oxford were among British universities that accepted £89m from oil companies over the previous four years.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum panel during the conference this week, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that the green agenda will be dependent upon cooperation with private industry, likening the idea to the coronavirus vaccine rollout in which companies like Pfizer and Moderna were backed by government investment.

“We modelled it somewhat on the experience on what happened with vaccines, the government said ‘we’ll pay for it, build it,’ and the same thing with SpaceX, if you build it we are going to use it and we’ll pay for it,” he said.

