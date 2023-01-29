A working-class-led political revolution “even bigger than Brexit” is required to save Britain from the disastrous policies of the governing Tory party, Nigel Farage said.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage said that the working people of the United Kingdom will once again need to stand up to the political class in Westminster and finally destroy the so-called Conservative Party so that a true alternative can establish itself and offer the public fiscally and socially sound policies he believes they want.

“We need a political revolution, an even bigger one than Brexit to turn this all around, whether the country is ready for it, I don’t know,” he told Steven Edginton of London’s Daily Telegraph.

Laying out his vision of what that potential revolution might look like, the Brexiteer said that it won’t be Thatcherite in nature as that brand of conservatism was for a different time in history.

Instead, Mr Farage said that it would have to be led by “people who work”, the people of the country who are “paying an ever-increasing amount of tax into a system for an ever larger number of people who refuse to work or don’t want to work“.

He said that the fundamental problem with the Tories is that they “lie every election”, pretending that they believe in small-c conservative principles such as standing up for small businesses and protecting the nation’s borders, but then once in power govern as “globalists”.

“It’s the shared dishonesty of the Conservatives at every election that really gets me down. I would love to see them replaced I would love to see them go,” Mr Farage said.

As to the Tories’ likely replacement at the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer’s left-wing Labour Party, the Brexiteer questioned whether there would be much difference in actual policy, noting that the tax burden would likely stay the same, as well as the regulatory burden.

Though Labour has promised to seek closer alignment with the European Union — while claiming that they won’t seek to rejoin the bloc — Mr Farage noted that the Conservatives haven’t sought to deregulate from the EU anyway, “so what’s the fear?”

Meanwhile, the Reform party, which was birthed out of Farage’s former Brexit Party, has been rising in the polls, particularly after the installation of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, over the wishes of the Conservative Party membership, who voted for Liz Truss following the downfall of Boris Johnson.

Last week, a poll found that the right-wing populist party had doubled its support in Conservative Party strongholds in the south of England as the Tories have continued to haemorrhage support amid failures to tackle the illegal migrant crisis and the decision by Sunak and finance chief Jeremy Hunt to impose the highest tax burden on the public since the Second World War to pay back for the cash splashed out during lockdowns during the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Yet, Mr Farage admitted that it is unlikely that Reform will be able to win many seats given the first past the post voting system, which means that even if the party secured ten per cent of the vote (as current polling suggests), it is possible that they could still fail to send a single member to Parliament, relegating the Reform for the time being to the role of spoiler.

Even still, it appears that Conservative HQ has been spooked by the growing support for Farage’s old party, which has promised not to stand down to give the Tories a better shot at the next general election, as it did in 2019. Rishi Sunak met with bigwigs of the party at Chequers earlier this week, it is claimed, to discuss these issues.

The PM was reportedly told that his government needs to solve the migrant crisis if it wishes to fend off the challenge posed by Reform.

However, the prospect of that is diminishingly small, given the unwillingness to send the people smuggler boats directly back to France and the recent admission from the government that the chief deference plan — to send illegal migrants to asylum processing centres in Rwanda — has no prospect of getting off the ground until later this year.

