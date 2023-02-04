British State Urges Healthy Under-50s to Get Third Jab by Mid-February

The British state is urging healthy people aged 16 to 49 to come forward for their third coronavirus jab by mid-February if they have not been “boosted” already.

National Health Service (NHS) England, the socialised state healthcare provider for Britain’s most populous Home Nation, will not be rolling out its fourth booster to healthy under-50s, and is urging un-boosted people in the 16-49 age range to schedule a third jab before February 12th, after which is will no longer be generally available.

“There is just one week left of the autumn booster campaign and so if you are eligible for a booster but have yet to take up your latest dose, please do so before the end of next week,” said Steve Russell, the National Health Service’s Director of Vaccinations and Screening, in comments reported by the BBC.

“Whether you have had previous doses or a bout of Covid, we know that a booster is the best way to maintain protection against serious illness from Covid for yourself and your loved ones,” he claimed, urging people to “please… make the most of the offer while it is available and give yourself both protection and peace of mind for the year ahead.”

“We know that having the third vaccination, the booster, is a very important part of immunity to Covid and it provides additional protection,” added Professor Chris Whitty, who as the British government’s Chief Medical Adviser and Chief Medical Officer for England represents the United Kingdom on the Executive Board of the United Nations’ World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the BBC, some 15,000 people have already scheduled an appointment for a third jab over the coming week — but NHS England has stressed that 391,000 appointments remain available.

The state broadcaster says that the booster is a so-called bivalent vaccine produced by Moderna, but that a similar shot produced by Pfizer has also been approved, and that the NHS wants people to accept whatever jab is offered to them.

