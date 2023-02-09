A 49-year-old Algerian migrant with a series of criminal convictions was arrested after a teenager stopped him as he was allegedly trying to rape a 13-year-old girl in a suburb of the French city of Bordeaux.

The incident took place Saturday in Cenon on the outskirts of Bordeaux and saw the 49-year-old Algerian migrant approach the 13-year-old on the street. The girl was reportedly on the phone with her mother at the time.

According to Frédérique Porterie, public prosecutor in Bordeaux, the Algerian “came running towards her, grabbed her, pushed her and knocked her down before pulling her by the hair and running his hand through her trousers” the newspaper Le Figaro reports.

The Algerian then sat on top of the girl and attempted to force her into performing oral sex on him, and then strangled her. The girl was only able to escape after another teenager, a young man, intervened and was himself assaulted by the migrant.

Police later arrived around 5:50 pm and arrested the 49-year-old, who had been surrounded by witnesses. According to investigators, the suspect has already been convicted of crimes eleven times in the past and had served a sentence for violence resulting in unintentional death after being convicted in 2012.

The Algerian also proceeded to attack police during his time in custody, biting two police officers and punching another.

The man, said to be a regular cannabis user, claimed while in police custody that he had no memory of the events for which he was arrested but a judicial investigation has begun on counts of rape against a minor under the age of 15 along with rebellion and voluntary violence against police.

The case is just the latest within the last year involving a migrant arrested or accused of raping children, such as a case from April of last year in which an African from Ivory Coast was taken into custody in Nogaro for allegedly sexually and physically abusing 28 children, including two infants, over a period of several years.

In October, a French father was subjected to a criminal investigation for beating a migrant male he alleged had sexually abused his six-year-old daughter after breaking into their family home.

