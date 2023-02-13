Police believe the stabbing murder of a 16-year-old trans girl was “targeted” are yet to see evidence it was not “hate related”.

The trans teen, who went by Brianna Ghey, was stabbed to death in a park in Warrington, England, with a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl said to be locals arrested on suspicion of murder, according to a MailOnline report.

“A number of inquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened,” said Detective Chief Superintendent (DCS) Mike Evans for the police.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related,” he explained.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.”

British law treats “hate crimes” motivated by personal characteristics such as race and identity differently to crimes motivated by other factors such as jealousy, sexual gratification, or sheer thrill — a questionable state of affairs but one which conservatives have largely given up objecting to.

“Brianna was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister,” Ghey’s family said in a statement on the killing.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind,” they said.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.”

