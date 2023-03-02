UK Government Has Lost Track of Hundreds of Sex Offenders Since 2019

Hundreds of sex offenders in Britain have reportedly been lost the British government over the last three years, a report on Wednesday has said.

Police forces across the United Kingdom have reportedly lost track of hundreds of individuals guilty of sexual abuse offences, data reportedly obtained through the Freedom of Information Act has revealed.

It comes at a time when the British state is regularly losing track of individuals it should be keeping an eye on, with hundreds of foreign migrants said to be regularly disappearing into the country’s black economy under officials’ noses, for example.

According to a report by the BBC, hundreds of convicted sex offenders in the country have dropped off law enforcement’s radar, with police forces losing track of or even issuing a warrant for the arrest of at least 729 abusers between 2019 and 2021.

Some sexual abuse survivors have blamed the mass disappearance of these criminals on how easy it is for them to change their legal names, with Sarah Champion — the Labour MP for Rotherham — having previously told Parliament that some sex offenders were changing their names in order to get fresh identity documents.

Such a process is said to often cost sex offenders the equivalent of roughly £42 (~$50/€47), with some paying as little as around £15 (~$18/€17) for administration-free “do-it-yourself” kits that allow them to legally change their name even while in prison.

This, the leftist parliamentarian said, could potentially allow them to apply for jobs with easy access to children.

Champion went on to say that the issue would be discussed in Parliament on Thursday, with many campaigners pushing for the government to make it illegal for sex offenders to change their names.

The government is not just losing track of sexual abusers however, with officials also now regularly seeing foreign migrants — many of whom have supposedly arrived in Britain to claim asylum — disappearing into the country’s criminal underworld.

Officials have regularly lost track of foreign migrants supposedly staying in “secure” hotels, with one UK Home Office official describing 227 as going missing from such facilities between September 2021 and January 2022.

Even migrants who claim to be children are said to be going missing under the British system, with one English council being said to have seen 20 per cent of lone “child” migrants originating from Albania disappear from accommodation since October last year.

It is now believed that an undisclosed number of these migrants who went missing while under the council’s care were not in fact children at all, however, but had lied to officials about being under the age of 18 when they first came to the country.

