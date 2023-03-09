100-Year-Old Woman Killed and Beheaded in Germany

A 37-year-old man in Germany has been arrested by police after allegedly murdering his 100-year-old grandmother and cutting off her head with a hatchet.

The suspect, 37-year-old Artur B., was taken into custody on Monday morning after he phoned local police in Hamburg-Stellingen at around 4 a.m. to inform them that he had killed his own grandmother, 100-year-old Amalie G.

“According to the preliminary autopsy result, it can be assumed that a neck cord transection caused by sharp and blunt force was the cause of death. The alleged means of the crime is a hatchet found at the scene,” senior prosecutor Liddy Oechtering told German tabloid Bild.

Investigators added that the first blow likely took place from behind the 100-year-old.

So far no motive has been stated by investigators, and Artur B. has no prior criminal record for serious crimes.

“Artur is the black sheep of the family. He had jobs in the past, working as a chemical worker. But mostly he was unemployed and constantly lacked money,” one relative of the 37-year-old suspect said.

Neighbours of the victim also commented following her death, with one saying: “We actually had good contact before her death. Amalie told me that her grandson had already broken into the apartment through the balcony and wanted to steal her money.”

Locals also claimed that both the victim and the suspect has previously engaged in heated arguments that had become so loud other neighbours had made note of them. “The grandson regularly came to his grandmother’s apartment and took care of her. But there were still arguments,” a neighbour said.

The horrific incident comes after several other attacks in Germany involving weapons like axes or swords in recent years, including murders.

In 2020, a Tunisian migrant was arrested in Augsburg after attacking two people with a machete and an axe, one of whom was a bus driver. He was placed in a psychiatric facility following his arrest.

A year prior in 2019, a 36-year-old man was hacked to death, apparently with a katana-style sword, in the middle of a street in Stuttgartt, with footage of the deadly attack appearing online.

The attacker, a Syrian migrant who arrived at the height of the European migrant crisis in 2015, was later arrested by police.