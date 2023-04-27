DeSantis: Disney Lawsuit Against Florida is ‘Political’, Lacks Merit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has described Disney’s lawsuit against his state as lacking in merit, instead being “political” in nature.

The governer’s administration revoked the company’s control of the Reedy Creek district in Orlando — the location where the organisation’s Walt Disney World Resort is located — after the company began a political war against the state after it decided to ban the teaching of transgenderism to young children in Elementary Schools.

Disney is suing the state for what it calls a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” over the company’s progressive politics, with the multi-billion dollar media organisation having repeatedly come to verbal blows with the DeSantis administration in the past.

However, according to a report by Reuters, DeSantis has largely dismissed the suit, arguing that it is more built on politics than on any reasonable grievance the company has with the state.

“I don’t think the suit has merit, I think it’s political,” the Republican Party governor told reporters during a visit to Jerusalem.

The Republican governor went on to say that his administration’s plan to strip Disney of its self-governing powers was instead the result of concerns regarding a lack of accountability for the company within the state.

“They had no transparency, no accountability, none of that, and that arrangement was not good for the state of Florida,” DeSantis said regarding Disney’s control of the Reedy Creek district.

“We did not think that that should continue, so we now have brought accountability,” he went on to say.

