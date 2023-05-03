In an exclusive interview with Brexit leader Nigel Farage on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump questioned if Joe Biden’s age was the reason for his “disrespectful” snub of the Coronation of King Charles III this week, joking that the 80-year-old Democrat will probably be “sleeping” during the historic occasion.

Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News from the prestigious Turnberry Golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland, which the Trump Organization purchased in 2014, the 45th President of the United States questioned the fitness of his successor, 80-year-old Democrat Joe Biden.

When asked by his longtime political ally and personal friend if he would have attended the Coronation of King Charles if he was still president, Donald Trump said that he would have certainly attended if invited.

As for why he thought President Biden turned down the invite, Mr Trump said: “I don’t think he can do it physically actually, I think that its hard for him do it physically, getting over here for him… he’s got a lot of things going, a lot of strange things happen… but certainly he should be here as our representative of our country.

“I was very surprised when I heard he wasn’t coming, you would think he would be here, he’ll be in Deleware, where he spends a lot of time… he spent a lot of time there during the election… I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be here.”

Later in the extensive interview, the former president returned to the issue, saying that Biden’s failure to attend the coronation was emblematic of America’s declining influence around the world, warning that perhaps Communist China will attempt to develop ties with the UK in Biden’s absence.

“That man is incompetent, and it’s a shame, and he’s not running it anyway, people around him, a very smart group of Marxists or communists or whatever you want to call them, that’s who’s running our country, he’s in Deleware sleeping.”

“He can’t even come to your country for the Coronation… that’s a big event. And when you have someone who is going to be sleeping instead of coming to the Coronation as President of the United States, I think that’s a bad thing and I think it’s one of the reasons why other countries seem to be going with China… it’s crazy to think of it, you’ll probably be next,” he told Mr Farage.

“How is it possible? The reason is he’s sleeping!” Trump added.

