Briton’s radical net zero policies carry a cost that is “unmanageable” for the average homeowner, a charity has claimed.

Citizens Advice, an NGO operating in the United Kingdom, has claimed that the government’s net zero policies as currently laid out are simply “unmanageable” economically for the average homeowner.

Numerous countries across Western Europe are pushing for their populations to adopt more so-called green technology in service of their government’s climate agenda, with many administrations also being motivated by a lack of Russian oil and natural gas on the open market due to the war in Ukraine.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Citizens Advice believes that many of the measures the UK government wants its citizens to adopt are not realistic economically speaking, as they simply cost too much.

The supposedly right-wing Conservative Party in charge of the government is pushing for Britons to install the likes of heat pumps and extra cladding in their homes, both of which can cost the purchaser sizable amounts of money.

Net Zero Fail: Switzerland Mulling Bans on Electric Car Use Amid Energy Shortages https://t.co/us7d2UIJIG — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 2, 2022

However, a survey commissioned by the NGO has reportedly found that few in the country have the resources to make such changes, with half of UK households having less than £10,000 (~$12,450) in cumulative savings, and one in ten said to have no savings at all. Meanwhile, a new heat pump will cost the average household approximately £15,000, according to the charity.

As such, implementing improvements to energy efficiency is simply “unmanageable” financially for many households in Britain, the charity argues, regardless of how much the government wants such measures to be implemented.

On the bright side for Britons though, the government is not — currently — forcing those residing in the country to make expensive changes to their homes in order to meet requirements set out in arbitrary green policies.

The same cannot be said for those living in Germany though, with the country’s Federal left-wing government currently forcing through measures aimed at forcing members of the public to stop using gas-powered boilers in their homes and to start using heat pumps. Overall, polling indicates that 78 per cent of Germans oppose the change.

Installing new gas or oil boilers will also be largely banned in the European nation from 2024 onwards, despite fears that the technology is completely unsuitable for older homes built in the country.

UK’s Green Net Zero Plans Pose ‘Critical Risk’ to National Security – Reporthttps://t.co/o3oe0z17NU — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 27, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle