Zelensky Hosts One-on-One Talks with G7 Leaders to Boost Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky huddled in one-on-one meetings with world leaders gathered in Hiroshima for the G7 summit to seek further boosts in contributions to his country’s fight against Russia.

The private talks Sunday came as Moscow claimed a symbolic victory on the battlefield by seizing the key Donbas city of Bakhmut.

AP reports the Ukrainian leader’s in-person appearance in his trademark olive drab during the final day of the Group of Seven summit included two major rounds of meetings, one with G7 leaders and a second with them and a host of invited guests including India, South Korea and Brazil.

Zelensky also held one-on-one talks with several of the leaders he signaled out for personal attention.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package worth $375 million for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelensky, saying the U.S. would provide ammunition and armored vehicles, as Breitbart News reported.

That fresh pledge came days after the U.S. agreed to allow training on American-made F-16 fighter jets, laying the groundwork for their eventual transfer to Ukraine.

Included in the package are more artillery rounds as well as armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

The weapons will likely aid in the Ukrainian counterattack on Russian positions in the country, adding that there are likely “months of hard fighting” ahead.

This package is being sent on top of an extra $3 billion worth of aid allocated to Ukraine earlier this month due to a so-called “accounting error.”

“We have Ukraine’s back and we’re not going anywhere,” Biden said as he announced the increase in weaponry.

In return Zelensky thanked Biden for the support, adding that “we will never forget.”