Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Friday skipping classes as a way to draw attention to “climate change” is no longer an option for her as she is graduating from high school but that doesn’t mean she will be silent.

Far from it. Thunberg says she has only just “begun to fight” the oppression that sought to stifle her message and cast her out of public sight.

Thunberg, 20, launched Friday protests outside the Swedish parliament building during school hours in 2018 and they soon spread around the world, as Breitbart News reported.

Because she won’t be a student anymore, Thunberg noted her future Friday activities that “technically” won’t be school striking, AP reports.

But in a tweet, she vowed to continue protesting, saying, “The fight has only just begun.”

“We are still moving in the wrong direction, where those in power are allowed to sacrifice,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter. “We’re rapidly approaching potential nonlinear ecological and climatic tipping points beyond our control.”

As a teenager Thunberg was invited to speak to political and business leaders at U.N. conferences and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

She also was named Time magazine’s youngest Person of the Year in 2019 and received several nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.

For her final school strike outside parliament, Thunberg posed with a Swedish-language sign while wearing the cap that high school graduates typically wear in Sweden.