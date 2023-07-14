Man Arrested in Poland for Planning ‘Islamic State’ Inspired Terror Attack

KRAKOW, POLAND - JUNE 20, 2023: Members of the local Police are seen outside the ICE Congress Center, in Krakow, Poland, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Breitbart London

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Poland´s Internal Security Agency said Friday it arrested an 18-year-old Polish citizen planning a suicide attack, on a government office, using an explosive belt.

The agency, ABW, said in a communique the arrest took place on June 16 in southwestern Poland. It said the man converted to Islam last year and with a group of other people, inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, they were planning attacks on government administration offices.

He was charged with participating in a crime ring, having terrorist goals, and planning actions that would have endangered the well-being of a large number of people as well as their lives.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.