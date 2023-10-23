Sydney Mayor Clover Moore, civic leader of Australia’s largest city, on Monday night succeeded in blocking a motion to light the town hall in Israeli colours.

Her move ensured there will be no public display of solidarity with the Jewish state as it fights to repel Hamas terrorist attacks while other cities including London, Berlin, Rome, and Paris publicly stand with Israel.

The left-wing leader declared the city should not display “any partisan symbols” related to Israel as it battles for survival, following a proposal to illuminate Sydney Town Hall in blue and white.

Her successful motion instead condemned “war, terrorism and violence in any form” and recommended the mayor instead write letters to Israeli and Palestinian community leaders.

Liberal councillor Shauna Jarrett had previously proposed a motion to illuminate Sydney Town Hall in blue and white and raise the Israeli flag outside as a “mark of respect from the City of Sydney for Israel and the Jewish community,” ABC News reports.

Israeli Defence Force spokesperson Jonathan Conricus condemned Moore’s decision, declaring Sydney should “stand with Israel against evil.”

“One should take sides and choose according to your own morals where you stand,” he told ABC Radio Melbourne on Monday, SBS News reports.

“If you stand with an organisation that sent thousands or more armed men into sovereign country in order to execute, burn alive, rape, butcher, mutilate and behead civilians – more than a thousand of them – if you decide that you want to take a stand… and you are supporting that, that’s where you stand.

“Those are your morals and that is how you will go down in history.”

Sydney witnessed shocking scenes at a pro-Palestine rally earlier this month after some protesters chanted “kill the Jews”, lit fireworks and burned the Israel flag outside the iconic Opera House – which was lit blue and white, as Breitbart News reported.

The only person arrested on the scene was an innocent Jewish man carrying an Israeli flag.