Anti-Israel activists “occupied” London’s famed Liverpool Street train station on Monday evening as police were outnumbered and appeared incapable or unwilling to restore order.

Hundreds of protesters demanded that Israel agree to a ceasefire with Hamas as the Jewish state seeks to eliminate the Islamist terrorist group from Gaza after the murderous terror attacks that left over 1,400 dead in Israel and thousands more injured on October 7th.

The protest, which was organised by the radical feminist direct action group Sisters Uncut and joined by the likes of the Palestinian Youth Movement, which has come under criticism for praising the Hamas terror attacks on civilians in Israel last month.

Protesters were heard yet again in London chanting the genocidal creed: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, which anti-Israel activists use as a rallying cry for the destruction of the Jewish state and its people from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

NEW: 100s of activists occupying liverpool street right now calling for a ceasefire. chants of ‘free free palestine’ echoing though the station. pic.twitter.com/uBK5JVyHhJ — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 31, 2023

The Campaign Against Antisemitism group claimed that in response to the largely Muslim mob descending on the train station, they had “heard from Jewish Londoners who arrived at the station and felt they had to turn back.”

The campaign group said that the growing anti-Israel protest movement –which has seen hundreds of thousands take to the streets of the British capital over the past two weeks — is turning London into a “no-go zone for Jews”.

They also noted that Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023 specifically empowers police to shut down protests that are intended to disrupt national infrastructure such as railways. Yet, the British Transport Police appeared unable or unwilling to enforce the law.

“We are in huge trouble. Open your eyes,” said Brexit boss Nigel Farage.

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox described the scenes as “a show of force which should be rejected.”

While London Mayor Sadiq Khan had time yesterday to criticise Home Secretary Suella Braverman for branding the anti-Israel protests as “hate marches”, the leftist mayor had nothing to say about the hundreds of activists occupying a major transport hub in the city he is tasked with protecting.

In a statement on social media, the British Transport Police said: “BTP became aware earlier in the day that a protest may occur in the station and ensured sufficient officers were at the station to respond to any incidents.”

“Despite some claims being made on social media, no time was Liverpool Street Station locked down or services disrupted. BTP officers worked with railway colleagues to ensure the safety of all concerned and allowed passengers to continue to travel as normal on the trains.”