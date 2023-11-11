An estimated 300,000 people flooded onto the streets of London on Saturday to protest against Israel despite considerable backlash over the demonstration coinciding with Armistice Day, upon which the British people honour their fallen war heroes.

Antisemitic chants and placards were recorded across London as approximately 300,000 pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets in what is believed to be the largest anti-Israel demonstration since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7th when over 1,400 people were brutally murdered by the Islamist terrorists.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW IN LONDON pic.twitter.com/NHXRcxDXzc — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 11, 2023

The so-called “National March for Palestine”, which was reportedly partially organised by at least three Islamic groups with direct ties to Hamas, came as the Metropolitan Police refused to ban the protest despite objections over it being held on Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War upon which the nation commemorates the sacrifices of its soldiers.

While the establishment media focused heavily earlier in the day on the minor scuffles that broke out between police and so-called “far right” members of the public who came to pay their respects at the Cenotaph, so far little attention has been paid to the outbreaks of violent attacks from pro-Palestinian protesters.

Breaking: A British woman is left in tears after she and her husband were confronted in Victoria Station in London for the Palestine “Million Man March.” They were apparently accosted for the patriotic pins they were wearing for #RememberanceDay. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/VzQtS4MaCn — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2023

Outside Victoria Station, where anti-Israel activists staged a sit-in protest, two men were assaulted by a group carrying sticks as police were nowhere to be seen.

🚨🚨🚨 2 men walking though Victoria attacked with weapons and followed by pro Palestine supporters. Things are getting bad now #remembranceday 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/ynG6juxo90 — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) November 11, 2023

Meanwhile, inside the station, government minister Micheal Gove was forced to flee with police protection as a group of pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to mob him. Citizens simply selling Armistice Day poppies were also accosted by mobs.

There was just a mad pile in at London’s Victoria station as Michael Gove appeared, for some bizarre reason, in the middle of a sit in protest for Palestine. He was greeted with screams of “shame on you!”. pic.twitter.com/VYGgph6uuN — Liz Cookman (@liz_cookman) November 11, 2023

Although there was much clamouring from the establishment commentariat about supposed “racists” who came to London for Armistice Day, there were many outright racist placards waved during the pro-Palestine march, including one which depicted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman — both of whom have Indian heritage — as coconuts, a racial slur often used by the left to deride ethnic minority conservatives as being brown on the outside and white on the inside.

They are the exact thing they accuse you of. pic.twitter.com/i8dHVSh7Wy — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 11, 2023

Another sign that has drawn criticism showed the flags of Britain, the United States, France and Israel as being the “white side” while the flags of the Congo, East Turkestan, Palestine, and Sudan as being branded as the “right side” of history.

Look at the cartoon. This js classic Nazi style antisemitism. But on and on it goes. pic.twitter.com/ch69XUY2SL — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) November 11, 2023

Many antisemitic placards and chants were also seen at the demonstration, including signs featuring the Nazi swastika as well as signs comparing the conflict in Gaza to the Jewish Holocaust in World War II. Antisemitic chants such as “from the river to the sea” which have seemingly become commonplace in Britain, were also heard during the protest. Some of the protesters were even filmed wearing Hamas-style headbands.

From the pro-Hamas protest in London. Her sign has a swastika inside a Star of David. pic.twitter.com/YCak8wDua2 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 11, 2023

“These ‘pro-Palestine’ mobs in London are a menacing disgrace, and are fundamentally anti-British,” remarked former aid to Margaret Thatcher Nile Gardiner in response to

While the Metropolitan Police refused to ban the protest, despite considerable backlash from the public over the disrespect to the nation’s veterans, earlier in the day, the Met used their extensive powers to curtail protests to preventatively arrest 82 “counter-protesters” to supposedly prevent a “breach of the peace”.

The most worrying thing about this picture (today, London)? Not the people dressed as – and celebrating – Hamas terrorists. Not the absence of @metpoliceuk. It’s the hundreds, if not thousands, of fellow marchers who saw them, knew and understood – but said and did nothing. pic.twitter.com/niS5bmDhlo — David Wolfson (@DXW_KC) November 11, 2023

In response to the protest, Conservative MP Neil O’Brien said: “I’ve got every sympathy with those who want the violence in the Middle East to end – but zero sympathy with this rabble of racists, cranks, antisemites and moronic terrorism-glorifiers.”

This is a show of force. It’s is designed to tell you exactly who is in charge. It is grossly disrespectful to those who died for the freedom we have trashed with cowardice and appeasement over the last several decades. The Police are a joke. Get off our monuments. pic.twitter.com/RBBBrzYSIT — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 11, 2023

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox said: A nation divided against itself cannot stand. These past weeks have revealed the true scale of what is an existential cultural chasm between those who wish to destroy everything about the West, and those who wish to preserve it.

“We are going to find out who believes in their cause more. I suggest if we want a future for our children, we start to take what is going on more seriously.”