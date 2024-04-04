Police say the attack at a food store appears to be random, with the suspect and “seriously injured” child victim being totally unrelated.

German police arrested a 34-year-old Syrian origin, Dutch passport holding migrant on Wednesday afternoon after he is alleged to have stabbed a passer by in a discount supermarket in the town of Wangen, Baden-Württemberg. Thje victim is reported to have been a four year old girl who was out while her mother was grocery shopping. The “seriously injured” child was rushed to hospital for surgery and is said to be in stable condition.

The situation may have been considerably worse had bystanders not immediately disarmed the knifeman and chased him away. One member of the public chasing the man called the police and led officers to the suspect. Apparently the Syrian was arrested without resistance but has not spoken to officers about the attack.

Police say they have not been able to determine a motive yet, and there is no relationship between the suspect and the wounded child.

Ravensburg police said, per Tageschau: “the man suddenly approached the four-year-old girl and injured her with a knife”. They continued: “the two did not know each other until then and there was probably no previous relationship… Crimes of this kind are very rare”.

Broadcaster RTL relayed the remarks of Wangel mayor Michael Lang who said: “We are very affected… The fact that a child is suddenly attacked is something that shocks us all and leaves us incredibly affected and dismayed.” The mayor also praised the public who disarmed the attacker and presumably prevented a worse tragedy.