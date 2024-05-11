Jalal Debella Charged with Murder of 66-Year-Old Woman in London

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman at a bus stop in north-west London on Thursday.

Jalal Debella, 22, will appear before the Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday on charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon after a 66-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Burnt Oak in London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police were called to the scene around noon on Thursday amid reports of a stabbing in Burnt Oak Broadway. Officers from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance (HEMS) were also called upon to aid the woman with her stab wounds.

However, despite their efforts, the 66-year-old woman died of her wounds at the scene.

Later on Thursday, Jalal Debella was arrested in the nearby Colindale area of London on suspicion of murder.