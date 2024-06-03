Counter terror police “immobilised” a 34-year-old Syrian at the Israeli embassy in Romania after he is alleged to have thrown a fire bomb and tried to set himself alight.

A 34-year-old Syrian migrant was arrested in Bucharest, Romania on Monday after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail-type incendiary device at the door of the capital’s Israeli embassy. Romanian newspaper Adevarul reports the man also tried to set himself alight but was quickly “immobilised” by counter-terrorism police.

No injuries are reported and the only damage is said to have been a poster on the door, the Israeli embassy said in a statement. They thanked “the local security forces and the Romanian Police for their quick and efficient response”.

While an investigation into the incident is ongoing, Romanian police were quick to quash any suggestion the attack may have been an act of attempted terrorism, or that it was even politically motivated at all. They said: “This event is not related to the international context, it is a personal dissatisfaction of the man, namely the fact that he did not obtain a certain residence. This information will be confirmed after the end of the investigations that are taking place.”

Ambassador Reuven Azar of Israel to Romania seemed to dissent from this view somewhat, calling the alleged perpetrator a “violent extremist” and stated “terrorism knows no borders”.

Azar continued: “I want you to rest assured that we are safe, we are intact… neither us nor Romania will ever surrender to terrorism, we will continue working together for our peoples”.