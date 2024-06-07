Reform UK leader Nigel Farage accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of lacking patriotism after he left the ceremonies for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France early to film an interview for the general election campaign in Britain.

While fellow leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron gathered at Omaha Beach in Normandy on Thursday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was already on his way home to film a pre-recorded election interview with ITV, The Telegraph reported.

The Conservative Party leader had attended a D-Day event in Portsmouth in England and an earlier event in Normandy, however, he returned home early rather than attending the main international event honouring the sacrifices of World War II veterans, having former British PM and current Foreign Secretary David Cameron attend the event in his stead.

In response to the prime minister’s decision to fly home early before the main D-Day event to campaign for the general election, Brexit boss Nigel Farage said: “What an insult that was to America. They lost thousands of men getting off that beachhead and going through the Normandy fields.”

“It just says everything, doesn’t it? He doesn’t really care about our history, he doesn’t really care about our culture, he cares about staying in Number 10,” Mr Farage said.

“This man is not patriotic, he doesn’t believe in the country, its people, its history, or even its culture. If you are a patriotic voter, don’t vote for Rishi Sunak. I was there in Normandy in a personal capacity because I wanted to be there. I care.”

The scandal comes as Mr Farage’s Reform party is closing in on Sunak’s Tories, with a poll conducted immediately after the Brexiteer’s announcement that he was returning to frontline politics — reclaiming his role as Reform UK leader and running for parliament in Clacton — finding that Reform is just two points behind the Conservatives nationally, suggesting Farage’s party may be on the verge of overtaking the Tories as the second largest party in the country.

Honoured to be in Normandy for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. 🇷 pic.twitter.com/sRU2a8jKnX — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 6, 2024

However, outrage over the decision by Sunak to cut and run from the D-Day ceremonies was not contained to Mr Farage, with the founder of the pro-Tory Conservative Home website, Tim Montgomerie, saying he was “flabbergasted” by the move.

“I think it’s political malpractice of the highest order if Rishi Sunak absented himself for an election interview. It’s not dignified. It’s not the right thing to do at a fundamental level,” he said.

Amid the growing scandal, Sunak issued an apology on Friday: “I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely.

“After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

Death of the Tories? Farage’s Reform Party Surges to Within Two Points of Establishment ‘Conservatives’ https://t.co/rNxZDUH9Xl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 6, 2024